Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVNS. StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Avanos Medical Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $35.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,637,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,312,000 after purchasing an additional 122,247 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

