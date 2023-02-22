Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29. Avangrid also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.76. Avangrid has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $51.71.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avangrid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter worth $53,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 21.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 282.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

