Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Avangrid updated its FY23 guidance to $2.20-2.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.35 EPS.
Shares of AGR traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 648,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $43.82. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $51.71.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.
AGR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avangrid to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.
Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.
