Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Avangrid updated its FY23 guidance to $2.20-2.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.35 EPS.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of AGR traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 648,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $43.82. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $51.71.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avangrid by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Avangrid by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avangrid to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

