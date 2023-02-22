Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avangrid also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.20-2.35 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGR. KeyCorp increased their target price on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avangrid to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Avangrid Price Performance

NYSE AGR traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.95. 131,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,839. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $51.71.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Further Reading

