Avalanche (AVAX) Price Up 1.2% This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Avalanche has a market cap of $6.26 billion and $607.11 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $19.88 or 0.00083604 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00056339 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010341 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00027775 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001119 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.