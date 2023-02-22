Avalanche (AVAX) Price Up 1.2% This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Avalanche has a market cap of $6.26 billion and $607.11 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $19.88 or 0.00083604 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00056339 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010341 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00027775 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001119 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001696 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003729 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001822 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000238 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.