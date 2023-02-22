Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Trading 11.6% Higher

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $9.02. 348,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 383,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $559.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 76,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $34,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

