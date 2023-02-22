AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 537.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373,086 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 218,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 33,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 23.7% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.32. 3,583,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,490,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

