AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of AtriCure from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.67.
AtriCure Stock Down 2.7 %
AtriCure stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.26.
Institutional Trading of AtriCure
AtriCure Company Profile
AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AtriCure (ATRC)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.