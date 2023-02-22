AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of AtriCure from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.67.

AtriCure stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,375,954 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,065,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

