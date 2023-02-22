ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd.
ATI Physical Therapy Stock Performance
Shares of ATIP opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $81.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on ATIP. Citigroup decreased their price target on ATI Physical Therapy from $1.40 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ATI Physical Therapy to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI Physical Therapy
ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.
