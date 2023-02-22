ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of ATIP opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $81.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATIP. Citigroup decreased their price target on ATI Physical Therapy from $1.40 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ATI Physical Therapy to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 44.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 27,988 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 538,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 71,606 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 141.0% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 24,944 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

