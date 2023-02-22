AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10,786.04

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £107.86 ($129.89) and traded as high as £115.66 ($139.28). AstraZeneca shares last traded at £115.40 ($138.97), with a volume of 809,216 shares trading hands.
AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($130.06) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($83.69) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a £119 ($143.30) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($162.57) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £119.05 ($143.36).
The firm has a market cap of £178.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6,611.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of £112.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £107.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
