AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10,786.04

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £107.86 ($129.89) and traded as high as £115.66 ($139.28). AstraZeneca shares last traded at £115.40 ($138.97), with a volume of 809,216 shares trading hands.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £135 ($162.57) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($142.10) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($130.06) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($156.55) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £119.05 ($143.36).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of £112.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of £107.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £178.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,611.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 162.80 ($1.96) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13,657.14%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

