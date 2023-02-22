AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Shares Up 3.6%

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 72.75 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.86). 81,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 101,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.50 ($0.82).

AssetCo Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £98.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.98.

AssetCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. AssetCo’s dividend payout ratio is -0.87%.

AssetCo Company Profile

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

