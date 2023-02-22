Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note issued on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ASPN. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 5.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Aerogels

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $473.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.20.

In other news, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc acquired 10,526,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $100,000,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,780,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,914,047. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Sweetnam acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,003.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Featured Articles

