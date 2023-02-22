ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,586 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 145.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 412,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,240,000 after purchasing an additional 244,604 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,932,000 after acquiring an additional 179,778 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,075,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 24,855.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,844,000 after acquiring an additional 125,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $629.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $714.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $625.70 and its 200 day moving average is $549.21. The company has a market cap of $253.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

