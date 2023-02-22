ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.0589

ASD (ASD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, ASD has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $38.92 million and $4.01 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0589 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010155 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00043198 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00030294 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00020937 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00213870 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,671.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05908515 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,105,134.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

