Artur Bergman Sells 56,769 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $893,544.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,655,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,751,494.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,049,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,442,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03.

Get Fastly alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 482.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Fastly

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

