Artur Bergman Sells 56,769 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $893,544.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,655,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,751,494.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Fastly stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,049,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,442,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 482.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.
Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
