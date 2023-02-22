Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.80-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.95. 179,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,309. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $96.51.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. Loop Capital downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,100,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,043,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,116,000 after acquiring an additional 49,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,740,000 after buying an additional 18,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,881,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 451,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,986,000 after buying an additional 37,952 shares during the period.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Stories

