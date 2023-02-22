Arkos Global Advisors Trims Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Arkos Global Advisors lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 0.4% of Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 34,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,679,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 486,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,828,000 after buying an additional 19,860 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 189,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,782,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.84. The stock had a trading volume of 146,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,492. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $102.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.38.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

