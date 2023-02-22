Arkos Global Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Arkos Global Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Arkos Global Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUBD. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.83. 2,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,688. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09.

