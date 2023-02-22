Arkos Global Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Arkos Global Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Arkos Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.05. 56,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,120. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.99. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $219.35.

