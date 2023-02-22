Arkos Global Advisors Has $352,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Arkos Global Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27,353 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NUMG stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.13. The stock had a trading volume of 27,174 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.25. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

