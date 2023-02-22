Arkos Global Advisors Has $298,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Arkos Global Advisors reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.89. 1,148,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,434,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.
Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.
In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
