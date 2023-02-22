Aristeia Capital LLC Trims Position in C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,422 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 2.61% of C5 Acquisition worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CXAC. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of C5 Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of C5 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of C5 Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,964,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C5 Acquisition alerts:

C5 Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:CXAC opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. C5 Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

About C5 Acquisition

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. C5 Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C5 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C5 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.