Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,752,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,944,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCRM. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $66,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth $73,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the third quarter worth $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth $480,000.

Get Screaming Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

SCRM stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.