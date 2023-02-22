Aristeia Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 951,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 3.17% of Rigel Resource Acquisition worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 546,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Resource Acquisition stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $10.58.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

