Ardor One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.29 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Ardor has a market cap of $101.35 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00083305 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00055938 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010144 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00027606 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001108 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003730 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001739 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.