Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE:AMBP opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.75 to $4.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

