Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

NYSE:AMBP opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 33.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.75 to $4.65 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

