Arcosa (ACA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arcosa Stock Down 3.6 %

Arcosa stock opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $65.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $350,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,434.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,998,000 after buying an additional 84,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,410,000 after purchasing an additional 79,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,428,000 after purchasing an additional 39,883 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Articles

