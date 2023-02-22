Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Trading Up 5.4% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 288,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 740,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $218.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 230.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Archrock

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AROC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 963,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Archrock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,675,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,301,000 after acquiring an additional 220,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Archrock by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Archrock by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after acquiring an additional 915,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Archrock by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,859,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,676,000 after acquiring an additional 113,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Further Reading

