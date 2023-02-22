Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $218.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. Archrock had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Archrock Stock Performance

NYSE:AROC opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20. Archrock has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 230.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archrock

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AROC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Archrock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Archrock by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 27.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,828 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

