Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.00

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 919075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.65 ($0.07).

Applied Graphene Materials Stock Down 82.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £643,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Applied Graphene Materials Company Profile

Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.

