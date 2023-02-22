Appian Way Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 110,640 Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 110,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,000. Sealed Air accounts for about 2.2% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Appian Way Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Sealed Air as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.90. 148,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,105. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.94.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.82.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

