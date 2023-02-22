Appian Way Asset Management LP Buys New Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 193,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,479,000. FMC comprises 9.0% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $127.53. The stock had a trading volume of 72,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,433. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.43.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Stories

