Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.33–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.00 million-$132.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.20 million. Appian also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.14–$1.07 EPS.

Appian Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of APPN stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.33. 162,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,909. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Appian has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $66.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Appian from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.40 per share, with a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,082,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,521,137.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,518,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,598,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,441,218.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.40 per share, with a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,082,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,521,137.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 735,916 shares of company stock valued at $28,256,946 in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,477,000 after acquiring an additional 138,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Appian by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Appian by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Appian by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 151,482 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

