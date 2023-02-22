Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.33–$0.23 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 760,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,559. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.18. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

