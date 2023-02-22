Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,260 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,280 ($15.41) to GBX 1,260 ($15.17) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Antofagasta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Peel Hunt lowered Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,400 ($16.86) to GBX 1,450 ($17.46) in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($15.66) to GBX 1,640 ($19.75) in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,800 ($21.68) to GBX 1,700 ($20.47) in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,263.24.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Antofagasta stock remained flat at $21.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,027. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $23.45.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

