Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,390 ($16.74) target price on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,280 ($15.41) to GBX 1,260 ($15.17) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.64) to GBX 1,200 ($14.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.06) to GBX 1,760 ($21.19) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,358.57 ($16.36).

LON:ANTO traded down GBX 50.91 ($0.61) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,671.09 ($20.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,589. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 971.20 ($11.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,837.50 ($22.13). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,665.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,369.47. The firm has a market cap of £16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2,228.12, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

