ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $482.5-507.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $448.38 million. ANSYS also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.34-8.86 EPS.

ANSS traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,399. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $333.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.29.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $263.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,122,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,050,000 after buying an additional 54,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,860,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after acquiring an additional 169,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

