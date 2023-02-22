AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down to $18.20

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.20, but opened at $16.91. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 1,645,817 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AU has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

About AngloGold Ashanti

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,170,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $357,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 594,702 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,987,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,342,000 after purchasing an additional 144,387 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,347,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,847,000 after buying an additional 263,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,520,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,483,000 after buying an additional 582,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Featured Articles

