AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down to $18.20

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.20, but opened at $16.91. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 1,645,817 shares traded.
AU has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.
