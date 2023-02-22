Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Shares Down 4.1%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.90 and last traded at $37.95. 645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Anglo American to a “sell” rating and set a $30.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,489.86.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.49.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.