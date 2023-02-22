Analysts Set Expectations for 10x Genomics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for 10x Genomics in a report issued on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair analyst M. Larew expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for 10x Genomics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $48.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $83.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 95.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

