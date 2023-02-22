Analysts Offer Predictions for Corebridge Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CRBG)

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corebridge Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Corebridge Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corebridge Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

CRBG opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Corebridge Financial has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,257,305,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,048,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,410,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,721,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.