Analysts Offer Predictions for Corebridge Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CRBG)

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corebridge Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Corebridge Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corebridge Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS.
Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion.
Corebridge Financial Stock Performance
CRBG opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Corebridge Financial has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76.
Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,257,305,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,048,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,410,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,721,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.
About Corebridge Financial
Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corebridge Financial (CRBG)
- Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?
- Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
- What is the Dividend Capture Strategy? How to Use it
- 3 Restaurant Stocks Whose Price Action Is Beating The Market
- How to Trade Penny Stocks: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.