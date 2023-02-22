Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.64

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and traded as low as $3.40. Anaergia shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 16,200 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Anaergia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Anaergia from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Anaergia from C$30.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Anaergia from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $96.02 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

