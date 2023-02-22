Amarin (AMRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.
Amarin Trading Down 2.2 %
Amarin stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Amarin has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on AMRN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.
Amarin Company Profile
Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.
