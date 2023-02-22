Amarin (AMRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Amarin Trading Down 2.2 %

Amarin stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Amarin has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39.

Get Amarin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMRN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

Institutional Trading of Amarin

Amarin Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Amarin by 66.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Amarin by 0.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 887,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Amarin by 39.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Amarin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 410,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.