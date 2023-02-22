Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Jonestrading

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jonestrading from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.00% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PINE. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.
Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Down 3.0 %
NYSE PINE opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust
About Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)
- Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?
- Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
- How to Trade Penny Stocks: A Step-by-Step Guide
- What is the Dividend Capture Strategy? How to Use it
- 3 Restaurant Stocks Whose Price Action Is Beating The Market
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.