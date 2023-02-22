Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Jonestrading

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jonestrading from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PINE. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NYSE PINE opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

