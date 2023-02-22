Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.47

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$28.47 and traded as high as C$29.29. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$29.09, with a volume of 837,746 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AP.UN shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$38.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.34.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

