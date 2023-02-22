Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.47

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$28.47 and traded as high as C$29.29. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$29.09, with a volume of 837,746 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$38.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$38.34.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.