Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) and EBET (NASDAQ:EBET) Critical Contrast

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating) and EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and EBET, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Allied Gaming & Entertainment alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Gaming & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A EBET 0 0 1 0 3.00

EBET has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 432.86%. Given EBET’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EBET is more favorable than Allied Gaming & Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of EBET shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of EBET shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EBET has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and EBET’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Gaming & Entertainment -217.60% -13.49% -12.60% EBET -60.89% -130.29% -49.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and EBET’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Gaming & Entertainment $4.96 million 11.27 $62.87 million ($0.40) -3.58 EBET $58.60 million 0.24 -$41.43 million ($3.11) -0.18

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EBET. Allied Gaming & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EBET, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EBET beats Allied Gaming & Entertainment on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. The Poker, Gaming & Entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, and online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT). The E-Sports segment provides multiplayer video game competitions through Allied Esports. The company was founded on May 9, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About EBET

(Get Rating)

EBET, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company was formerly known as Esports Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to EBET, Inc. in May 2022. EBET, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.