ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-$3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ALLETE stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.34. 122,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,672. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.21). ALLETE had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 441,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

